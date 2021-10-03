Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

GWRE opened at $118.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $321,043.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

