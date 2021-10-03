NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush raised their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $80.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

