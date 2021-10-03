Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NRO stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $5.28.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
