New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in September

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NMTLF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,075. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
About New Age Metals
