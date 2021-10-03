New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 45.0% in September

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the August 31st total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NMTLF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 99,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,075. New Age Metals has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals, Inc operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium.

