New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will post $163.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.00 million to $169.59 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $618.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,746 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.93. 5,631,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.93. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

