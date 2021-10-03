New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.73.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

