Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422,011 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.37% of Newmont worth $187,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,975,000 after buying an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $46,397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,067 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

NYSE NEM opened at $53.56 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

