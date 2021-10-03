NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NRR. Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.09) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 49.48 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The stock has a market cap of £257.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.69.

In other news, insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.