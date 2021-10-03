NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $143.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $144.50 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $606.56 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

