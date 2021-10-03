NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.37 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $143.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $144.50 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $606.56 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $969.58 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.