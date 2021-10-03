Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,856. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

ITRI stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.55. 291,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,258. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

