Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 32,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned 0.05% of Sunrun worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,400,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,683,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

