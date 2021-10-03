Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $10.04 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

GOLD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 20,625,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,565,418. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

