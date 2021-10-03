Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,283.26. 2,834,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,229. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,390.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

