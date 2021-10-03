Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 6,000 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,140 shares of company stock worth $11,983,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

