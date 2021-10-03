Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 180.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 157,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.