Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $35.61 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $35.61 million and $873,134.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.



About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,014,221,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,399,971,688 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

