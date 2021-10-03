Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) shares dropped 6.1% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 8,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 248,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Specifically, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $10,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $884.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

