Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,687.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.50.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.