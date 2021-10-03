Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $360.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

