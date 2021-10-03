Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,164 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $150.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley cut Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

