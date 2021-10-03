Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.48 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

