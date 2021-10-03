NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 72.3% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 913,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.17.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.