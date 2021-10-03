Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JDD stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $447,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

