NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.33

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.28, with a volume of 552694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.73.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.