NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Head to Head Comparison

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NVIDIA pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NVIDIA and BE Semiconductor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58% BE Semiconductor Industries 35.72% 50.81% 22.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and BE Semiconductor Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $16.68 billion 31.00 $4.33 billion $2.06 100.69 BE Semiconductor Industries $495.29 million 12.29 $151.10 million N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Risk and Volatility

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NVIDIA and BE Semiconductor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 2 27 1 2.90 BE Semiconductor Industries 0 3 0 0 2.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus price target of $217.77, suggesting a potential upside of 4.99%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NVIDIA beats BE Semiconductor Industries on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty. The company was founded in May 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

