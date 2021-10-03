Omnitude (ECOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $997,277.85

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $997,277.85 and $685,433.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,876.89 or 0.44065836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00117579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00223723 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

