Omnitude Hits 24 Hour Volume of $563,765.00 (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Omnitude has a total market cap of $986,400.70 and $563,765.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

