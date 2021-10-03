Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,492.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,303 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after buying an additional 1,472,114 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

