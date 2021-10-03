Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OTEX. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Open Text has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Open Text by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

