Orbs (ORBS) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a market capitalization of $258.45 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.76 or 0.44934161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00117927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00224305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.