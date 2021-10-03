Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

ORGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Origin Materials has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 257.95, a current ratio of 257.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.18) by $4.90. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,700. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

