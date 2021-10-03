Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the August 31st total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Otsuka stock remained flat at $$52.13 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.31. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $53.22.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

