Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

OXM stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 128,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $91.91. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

