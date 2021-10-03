Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.46. 302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (December) ETF (BATS:PSMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

