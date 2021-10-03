Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.40. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter valued at about $21,734,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

