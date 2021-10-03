Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB) were down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($73.79) and last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.16). Approximately 388,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 231,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,782 ($75.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,676.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61.

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile (LON:PPB)

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

