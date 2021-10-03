PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MPGPF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

