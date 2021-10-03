Pamela Vig Sells 1,364 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) insider Pamela Vig sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $26,270.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 276.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

