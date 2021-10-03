Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 771 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,300,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,101.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.23. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

