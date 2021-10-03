Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,443 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 37,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 7.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 71.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE LZB opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

