Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in VEREIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

