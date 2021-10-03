Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 77.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 185,458 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 455,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,292,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 217,522 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 578,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 504,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 209,831 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

NYSE AM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

