Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $605,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after buying an additional 5,960,170 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,073,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,245,000 after buying an additional 2,317,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in XPeng by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,650,000 after buying an additional 1,808,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. boosted their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.