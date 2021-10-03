Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.08

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.08 and traded as high as C$23.55. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 308,364 shares.

PXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$303.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

