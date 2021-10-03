Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Lowered by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of PH opened at $291.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average of $304.20. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $196.98 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

