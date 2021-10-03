ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0731 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0731 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $603.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.95 or 1.00293962 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00080622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00055954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006247 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.88 or 0.00605752 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

