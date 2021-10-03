Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

