Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.28 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.