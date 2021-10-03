PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in PayPal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $264.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.81 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.