Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 348.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.27.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

