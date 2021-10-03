Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 348.6% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PKPH opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.27.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.